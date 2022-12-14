KAUFMAN COUNTY, Texas — A man listed as Kaufman County's Most Wanted has been apprehended, according to the Kaufman County Sheriff's Office.
"Kaufman County Sheriff’s Office investigators and deputies from Constable Pct. 1 Office located and arrested Travis Curbo for Aggravated Robbery and Interference with Emergency Request and Assistance," read a statement from the sheriff's office yesterday.
Police recovered a cellphone and a handgun during Curbo's arrest.
Curbo was said to be considered armed and dangerous after an aggravated robbery on December 7, 2022. Police say Curbo damaged a window at a residence on County Road 107 in the Kaufman area and entered without consent. The victim confronted Curbo in the kitchen, held him at gunpoint, and attempted to call 911.
"Travis wrestled the victim taking the victim’s firearm and cellphone," stated police. "Travis, prior to fleeing the victim’s residence, exhibited the victim’s firearm at the victim then fled the residence by jumping out of a window."
"The Kaufman County Sheriff’s Office would like to thank all the citizens from Kaufman County for the tips that led to Travis Curbo’s arrest," stated the department.
Curbo was booked into the Kaufman County Jail and is being held on bonds totaling $110,000.