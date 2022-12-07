FORNEY, Texas — The Kaufman County Sheriff's Office is continuing to seek leads in an armed robbery of a fireworks stand in 2020.
Investigators are seeking the public's assistance identifying five individuals, many of whom were seen armed in surveillance video, who pried open a locked door at a firework stand at 10991 W Interstate Highway 20.
The incident occurred on Friday, July 3, 2020, into the Saturday morning hours of July 4, according to police.
Over $500 in merchandise was stolen from the location. A 2020 release from the department estimated the loss at or about $1,200.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Kaufman County Sheriff's Office Investigator Charles Sexton at (972) 932-9791 or email charles.sexton@kaufmanso.com. Additionally, tipsters can remain anonymous by submitting tips through the Kaufman County Crime Stoppers at (877) 847-7522.
