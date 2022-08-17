TERRELL, Texas — The Kaufman County Sheriff's Office is seeking assistance from the public identifying an alleged burglary suspect.
According to police, on August 15, 2022, at approximately 10 a.m., an unknown white male went to the front porch of a residence in the 10000 block of South State Hwy 34 in Kaufman County.
Police say the man knocked twice, walked around to the back of the residence, pushed the surveillance camera up as to not be seen, and stole a Stihl weed eater and leaf blower out of a garage building.
The same man is suspected of burglarizing the same property approximately one month ago.
He is described by police as being a white male, possibly in his mid-30s to mid-40s, was seen wearing a faded Texas Rangers cap, light blue shirt, jeans, and blue Skechers.
The man was reportedly driving a black Dodge Caliber.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Kaufman County Sheriff's Office Investigator Charles Sexton at (972) 932-9791 or email charles.sexton@kaufmanso.com.
Additionally, tipsters can remain anonymous and be eligible for a potential cash reward by contact the Kaufman County Crime Stoppers at 1-877-847-7522.