KAUFMAN COUNTY, Texas — The Kaufman County Sheriffs Office is seeking information on Most Wanted suspect Travis Curbo on charges of aggravated robbery.
Police say Curbo should be considered armed and dangerous.
On Wednesday, December 7, 2022, at approximately 11:16 a.m., the Kaufman County Sheriff's Office responded to a reported aggravated robbery on County Road 107 in Kaufman.
"During the investigation, Investigators received information and evidence to positively Identify the Suspect to be Travis Curbo White Male, DOB 12/22/1974," stated the sheriff's office.
According to police, Curbo was seen on foot walking towards the victim's resident, damaged a window, and entered the residence without consent.
"The victim confronted Travis in the kitchen holding him at gun point while attempting to call 911, Travis wrestled the victim taking the victim’s firearm and cellphone," stated police. "Travis, prior to fleeing the victim’s residence, exhibited the victim’s firearm at the victim then fled the residence by jumping out of a window."
"Injuries to Travis may have occurred during the commission of this crime. The victim an elderly man, along with the nature of the crime, Travis is now considered armed and dangerous."
Anyone with information on Curbo is asked to contact Investigator Howard at 469-820-4198 or 972-932-9630.
Additionally, tipsters can remain anonymous and eligible for a reward up to $5,000 by submitting tips to the Kaufman County Crime Stoppers at (877) 847-7522.