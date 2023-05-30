KAUFMAN COUNTY, Texas — The Kaufman County Sheriff's Office is seeking three Most Wanted individuals named in a poster released today.
A reward up to $1,000 is being offered for information leading to the arrest of the individuals.
38-year-old Brandon Douglas Truitt is wanted for possession of controlled substance in penalty group 1/1-B O/4G under 200 grams.
21-year-old Ivan Rodriguez is wanted for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.
50-year-old Xavier Lemonce James is wanted for duty to register as a sex offender life/annually.
Anyone with information on the wanted individuals is asked to contact the Kaufman County Crime Stoppers at (877) 847-7522 or online at www.kaufmancountycrimestoppers.org.