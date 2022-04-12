KAUFMAN, Texas — A Dallas man was arrested yesterday after leading police on a pursuit through Kaufman, near Crandall, and ultimately a brief standoff on U.S. Highway 175.
On Monday morning, the Kaufman Police Department received a 911 call of a reported reckless driver in the 2200 block of South Washington. The vehicle described as a maroon Chevrolet Tahoe.
A Kaufman Police Department officer located the vehicle and attempted to conduct a traffic stop for traffic violations and reckless driving.
"The suspect then chose to attempt to evade police in the vehicle on city streets, residential roads, and then on Hwy 175," read a statement from the Kaufman Police Department.
Kaufman police say the Kaufman Independent School District's Police Department's quick response kept the suspect vehicle from being able to enter the school zone near the junior high and high school campuses on South Houston Street.
As the pursuit traveled westbound on U.S. Highway 175, a Kaufman County Sheriff's Office deputy was able to successfully deploy spike strips on the highway, in between Bud Stoy and Farm-to-Market (FM) 148, causing the suspect vehicle's tires to deflate.
The suspect vehicle came to a stop and a felony traffic stop was conducted.
"The suspect refused to exit the vehicle resulting in a short standoff and negotiations that ended with no injuries and without any further incident," stated the department.
37-year-old Dusty Ennis Lee Collier of Dallas, Texas, was taken into custody and charged with evading arrest or detention with a vehicle with previous convictions and driving while intoxicated, 2nd.
"The suspect was taken to Texas Health Presbyterian of Kaufman for treatment due to his level of intoxication before being transferred to the Kaufman County Jail," stated the department.
Police are continuing to investigate whether the vehicle Collier was driving was stolen out of Dallas.
Following an arraignment hearing, Collier's bonds were set at $15,000 and $7,000 on the charges, respectively.