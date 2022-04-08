KAUFMAN, Texas — The Kaufman Police Department is investigating a string of overnight vehicle burglaries, the department confirmed Friday morning.
The burglaries occurred at the Plum Tree Apartments and the Bridgewood Ranch Apartments on South Washington Street.
"Some of the vehicles were left unlocked and others had valuables in view and force was used to open the vehicles," read a statement from the department.
Anyone with information is asked to contact the Kaufman Police Department's Criminal Investigation Division at 972-932-3094.