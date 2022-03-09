FORNEY, Texas — The suspicions of two Kaufman County Sheriff's Office deputies during a traffic stop, with the assistance of K-9 Officer Rocket, helped sniff out 10 kilos of crystal methamphetamine during a traffic stop earlier this month, according to the sheriff's office.
While on patrol earlier this month, a Kaufman County Sheriff's Office deputy observed a blue Buick unable to stay in a lane of traffic while traveling on U.S. Highway 80 and initiated a traffic stop on the vehicle just east of Forney.
The deputy made contact with the male driver and female passenger. The driver did not have a driver's license or insurance for the vehicle and the passenger was not able to provide identification or a driver's license.
While citing the driver for no driver's license or vehicle insurance, a second deputy arrived on scene and questioned the driver and passenger. Both gave conflicting stories on their whereabouts and their travel — raising suspicion with the deputies.
Due to these suspicions, deputies conducted an open-air sniff of the vehicle with Kaufman County Sheriff's Office K-9 Officer Rocket. According to the sheriff's office, Rocket alerted the deputies during the open-air sniff which prompted a probable-cause search of the vehicle.
Upon a search, deputies discovered 10 kilos of crystal methamphetamine, a large amount of cash, clear baggies of a black tar substance, and other contraband.
The driver and passenger, who were not identified by police as of Wednesday, were both transported and booked into the Kaufman County Jail on charges for manufacturing and/or delivery of a controlled substance.
"Great job by the deputies and K-9 Rocket," read a statement from the sheriff's office.