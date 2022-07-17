KAUFMAN COUNTY, Texas — The Kaufman County Sheriff's Office issued a scam alert of a man posing as a salesman in attempts to enter area residences.
According to the sheriff's office, the man is described as a white male, approximately 5'6", and was driving a black 4-door sedan.
Police say the man was posing as a Trinity Valley Electric salesman.
"This person is attempting to gain access into residences," stated the sheriff's office. "If you see this person in your area do not let him in your residence and call the Kaufman County Sheriffs Office."
The Kaufman County Sheriff's Office can be reached at 911 or their non-emergency number at (469) 376-4598.