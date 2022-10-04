KAUFMAN COUNTY, Texas — The Kaufman County Sheriff's Office is seeking assistance from the public identifying a person of interest in an animal dumping case.
October 2, 2022, the Kaufman County Sheriff’s Office responded to a call of an unknown male attempting to abandon two dogs near a witnesses’ home in Kaufman County.
The witness told police the unknown male was driving a red Dodge pickup truck when he left the location — having dumped two dogs.
The two dogs were located and picked up about an hour later at a different location and taken to the Kaufman County Animal Shelter.
The Kaufman County Sheriff's Office released an image of a white male, identified as a person of interest, on Tuesday evening. Anyone with information regarding this person is asked to call Kaufman County Sheriff's Office Investigator Maximus Diamond at (972) 932-9767, (972) 932-4337 or email maximus.diamond@kaufmanso.com.
Additionally, tipsters can remain anonymous by contacting the Kaufman County Crime Stoppers at (877) 847-7522.