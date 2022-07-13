FORNEY, Texas — The Kaufman County Sheriff's Office is seeking assistance from the public identifying four individuals who allegedly used a stolen credit card to pay for their meals at the Waffle House restaurant in Forney.
The individuals were captured on in-restaurant surveillance cameras on June 28, 2022, according to the sheriff's office.
The sheriff's office described the individuals as:
- Black male, white shirt, blue multi-colored shorts, white shoes
- Black male, black jeans, white shirt, black jacket
- White male, white shirt, white pants, black Puma hoodie, white shoes
- White female, white shorts, white shirt, black Puma hoodie, sandals with white socks
Anyone with information on the identities of the four individuals is asked to contact Kaufman County Sheriff's Office Investigator Justin Guy at (972) 932-9609 or justin.guy@kaufmanso.com.