ELMO, Texas — The Kaufman County Sheriff's Office is seeking a person of interest in connection with a hit-and-run incident earlier this month.
The incident occurred on Thursday, December 1, 2022, at the Dollar General location in Elmo, Texas.
According to the Kaufman County Sheriff's Office, the hit-and-run incident caused property damage at the location.
The unidentified male, according to the sheriff's office, was seen driving the pictured gold or tan Dodge pickup truck.
"Please help us identify the unknown male and vehicle," read a statement from the Kaufman County Sheriff's Office.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Kaufman County Sheriff's Office Investigator Josh Thomas at (972) 932-9640 or joshua.thomas@kaufmanso.com.
Additionally, tipsters can remain anonymous by submitting tips to the Kaufman County Crime Stoppers at (877) 847-7522.