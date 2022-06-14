KAUFMAN COUNTY, Texas — The Kaufman County Sheriff's Office is warning area residents of a phone scam.
According to the sheriff's office, on June 14, 2022 a resident from Dallas County was contacted by a man claiming to be Lt. Wiser from the Kaufman County Sheriff's Office and stated that he had a warrant for his arrest and demanded bond money.
The phone number used by the scammer was 514-226-1014 and 470-317-8606, stated the sheriff's office.
"BE AWARE the Kaufman County Sheriff's Office will not contact you by phone for money, this is a SCAM!!!"
Anyone who receives a call like this is asked to contact the Kaufman County Sheriff's Office at 972-932-4337.