FORNEY, Texas — The Forney Community Park was closed Thursday night after a large fight during an unsanctioned party broke out — prompting a large law enforcement presence.
At approximately 7:05 p.m., the Forney Police Department responded to a large fight in progress at the Forney Community Park. Reports indicated over 100 teens/young adults were in the park for an unsanctioned party, as advertised on a flyer obtained by police.
While police were responding, an additional 911 call came into the Forney Police Deparmtent's Dispatch Center from a mother concerned for her small children's safety because of the "large group of teenagers engaged in a disturbance (fighting) inside the park," according to the department.
The Forney Police Department, Forney Fire Department, Kaufman County Sheriff's Deputies, Pct. 2 Constables Office Deputies, Terrell Police Department, and CareFlite responded to the scene to assist with crowd control.
"Officers were able to control the large crowd without incident, and the park was subsequently closed," read a statement from the department. "However, this incident is a good reminder as we approach the summer months that our community park is for everyone. Incidents like these often result in a police response and possible enforcement actions by Forney PD and other responding agencies."
"Parents, please help us out by closely monitoring your children's activities this summer. The attached flyer went out today advertising this "event" without the City of Forney's knowledge or approval. The city will legitimately promote any event sponsored by the City of Forney on its media outlets."
"We are receiving intelligence that another event is planned for some time this weekend, and I want to thank those for that information as it assists us in formulating a response to deter such behaviors," continued the department.