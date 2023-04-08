KAUFMAN, Texas — Long-serving Henderson County Precinct 4 Constable John Floyd was arrested in Kaufman Friday night and faces drug, gun, and driving while intoxicated charges, according to county jail records.
Floyd, 58, was arrested Friday night, April 7, 2023, by the City of Kaufman Police Department. He was subsequently booked into the Kaufman County Jail and charged with possession of marijuana less than two ounces, possession of a controlled substance in penalty group 2 less than one gram, unlawful carrying of a weapon, and driving while intoxicated.
Floyd has served as either a constable or deputy constable in Henderson County for over 30 years, according to Henderson County data, election information, and reports from the Athens Daily Review — beginning those years of service as a deputy constable in Henderson County's Precinct 4 in 1990. He was first elected constable in 1996 in the same precinct. After losing a re-election bid in 2004 by two votes, Floyd returned as the precinct's constable in 2016. He was re-elected in 2020 after winning the Republican primary.
Due to county offices being closed at the time of press, inForney.com was unable to obtain an arrest warrant detailing the charges against Floyd. Bond and arraignment information was also not available.
This is a developing story.