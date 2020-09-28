MABANK, Texas — Two Mabank parents were arrested and face first-degree felony charges for injury to a child after their 9-month-old baby was hospitalized in critical condition.
Earlier this month, on September 12, 2020, the Mabank Police Department was dispatched to the 200 block of West Alene in reference to a medical emergency.
There, the parents, 32-year-old Christopher Kinney and 34-year-old Christina Kinney, told 911 dispatchers their 9-month-old baby had fallen off a bed and was now unresponsive.
Responding CareFlite medical personnel began medical treatment and transported the baby to the Mabank High School parking lot where an awaiting CareFlite helicopter further transported the baby to Children's Medical Center in Dallas, Texas.
"Officers observed the bed where the baby was sleeping, which appeared to be approximately three feet off the ground with no railings or protective barrier to prevent a child from rolling off the bed," read a statement from the Mabank Police Department issued today. "Christopher stated to officers that no more than two minutes after Christina laid the baby down and exited the room, they heard a thud, followed by a scream and crying."
Mabank Police Department Investigator Billy Snell was later notified by physicians at Children's Medical Center that the assessment of injuries was not consistent with a fall as described.
According to the department, the baby's medical records at Children's, as obtained by Snell, stated the baby was listed in "critical condition" and a synopsis stated the baby's injuries were "caused by at least one episode of violent trauma."
On Friday, September 25, 2020, Christopher and Christina Kinney were arrested and both charged with injury to a child, a first-degree felony. Both were released the same day after posting $100,000 bonds.