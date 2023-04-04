KEMP, Texas — A man was arrested after a police pursuit and standoff in Kaufman County earlier today.
At approximately 8:57 am., on Tuesday, April 4, 2023, a Kemp Police Department officer observed 42-year-old Jorge Luis Santoyo, that was known to the officer to have outstanding warrants, at a residence in the 700 block of East 9th Street in Kemp.
Santoyo was sitting in a white GMC panel van, pulling a utility trailer, when the officer made contact with him and positively identified Santoyo as the individual with outstanding warrants.
"The officer requested the male exit the vehicle several times but the male continued to refuse," read a statement from the Kemp Police Department. "The suspect then put the vehicle in gear and took off. The officer activated his emergency equipment and initiated a pursuit."
Santoyo fled through the city and into Kaufman County, throughout various county roads between Kemp and Kaufman, and along U.S. Highway 175 for approximately 30 minutes.
Numerous law enforcement agencies joined in the pursuit, including the Kaufman Police Department, Kaufman County Sheriff's Office, and the Constable's Office.
Santoyo stopped his vehicle at a residence in the 8000 block of US 175 in Kaufman County and remained in the vehicle for a period of time.
"A Kaufman Police Officer who was assisting in the chase negotiated with the driver and convinced him to come out," stated the department.
Santoyo was taken into custody without further incident and booked into the Kaufman County Jail on charges for evading arrest or detention with a vehicle and an outstanding warrant for terroristic threats/family violence, a class A misdemeanor.