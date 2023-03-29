FORNEY, Texas — A man has been arrested after reports of shots being fired during a highway road-rage incident, high-speed pursuit, and manhunt originating in Van Zandt County and ending in Forney on Wednesday morning.
At approximately 8:30 a.m., police received a 911 call from a woman traveling westbound on Interstate Highway 20 stating she was being shot at from two black Mercedes. The incident originated in Van Zandt County, reportedly stemming from road rage.
In Terrell, the complainant lost sight of the alleged suspect vehicles at the intersection of IH-20 and Spur 557, reporting the two Mercedes continued westbound on IH-20.
Police observed both vehicles stopped along the highway near the 493 mile marker, near Farm-to-Market (FM) 1641. An officer checked out with both vehicles when one vehicle fled, continuing westbound IH-20 but out of sight from the officer. The officer stayed with the other Mercedes and detained a white female.
Another responding officer observed the black Mercedes, reported to have a headlight out, traveling northbound on FM 1641 near Gateway Boulevard.
Pursuing officers requested assistance from the Texas Department of Public Safety's aerial division stationed in Mesquite. The Forney Police Department and Mesquite Police Department were also notified of the pursuit, which was initiated at 8:41 a.m.
The primary pursuing officer reported the driver was fleeing on the wrong side of the road, on FM 1641, in a school zone.
While initial reports indicated heavy traffic, as the suspect vehicle drove through and around the Raising Cane's parking lot on FM 548 in Forney, and westbound on Broad Street, traffic reports were minimal. Pursuing officers reported speeds at 86 miles per hour on Broad Street as they passed Kaufman Street heading into downtown Forney.
The suspect vehicle continued westbound on Broad Street until the U.S. Highway 80 access road, continued westbound in the eastbound lanes, and turned into an industrial area south of the FM 460/Clements Road overpass.
There, a Texas Department of Public Safety helicopter, DPS 101, observed the vehicles location and tracked the vehicle throughout the industrial area while ground units, unable to traverse the wrong direction on the access road, re-routed.
The suspect vehicle was observed going off road west of the industrial area, south of a nearby concrete mixing plant, and just east of the East Fork Trinity River. DPS 101 reported the suspect had bailed on foot into a thick brush and wooded area. The suspect reportedly returned to the vehicle but was not possible disabled or stuck in the mud.
The suspect then reportedly returned to the thick wooded area and climbed into a tree as additional units from multiple area law enforcement agencies responded to the scene and established a perimeter with K-9 units and a drone unit.
Using IR and illuminators on the officers, DPS 101 instructed the officers and K-9 unit to the suspects exact location. The suspect was ordered down from the tree, followed officer's commands, and was taken into custody without further incident.
A request for additional information has been submitted to the Kaufman County Sheriff's Office. Booking and charge information was not available as of press time. This is a developing story.