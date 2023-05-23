CANTON, Texas — A man has been arrested and charged with criminal negligent homicide in connection with a crash that claimed the life of an 8-year-old near Canton.
On Friday, May 19, 2023, at approximately 1:20 p.m., the Texas Department of Public Safety responded to a two-vehicle crash at the intersection of Farm-to-Market (FM) 90 and FM 47, approximately 11 miles southwest of Canton, Texas.
According to preliminary investigation, 31-year-old Miguel Castro-Govea of Crowley, Texas, was driving east on FM 90, approaching the intersection of FM 47, failed to stop at a stop sign at the intersection, and struck a Nissan Titan pickup truck on the passenger side which was traveling on FM 47.
The driver of the Nissan pickup truck, identified by DPS as 48-year-old Tara Lynn Wright-Berry of Canton, Texas, sustained non-incapacitating injuries and was transported to Christus Trinity Mother Frances in Canton. A passenger in her vehicle, identified by police as 8-year-old Thomas Berry, was transported to Children's Medical Center in Dallas, Texas, where he was pronounced deceased.
Castro-Govea was arrested and charged with criminal negligent homicide, a state-jail felony, and booked into the Van Zandt County Jail on May 19, 2023. The following day, May 20, 2023, Castro-Govea posted a $200,000 bond and was released.
The Texas Department of Public Safety investigated the crash.