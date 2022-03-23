TERRELL, Texas — A man was arrested after leading police on a high-speed pursuit Monday night from Terrell to the Forney area, according to police.
Around 10:30 p.m., the Terrell Police Department initiated a pursuit with a vehicle reportedly stolen out of Fort Worth. The driver failed to yield and fled westbound on U.S. Highway 80 into Forney.
The vehicle reportedly drove "blacked out," or without its lights on, at speeds reported upwards of 120 miles per hour during the pursuit.
The Forney Police Department was notified and successfully deployed spike strips near Pinson Road — which slowed and ultimately disabled the vehicle.
The vehicle came to a stop near the East Fork Trinity River where a felony traffic stop was conducted. Two individuals were detained without further incident.
The driver of the vehicle, identified by police as 20-year-old Devoria Hardy, was arrested and charged with unauthorized use of a motor vehicle and evading arrest or detention in a vehicle. He's being held at the Kaufman County Jail on bonds totaling $75,000.