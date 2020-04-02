KAUFMAN, Texas — UPDATE [Apr. 3] — A man arrested in connection with several recent burglaries in Kaufman is facing a number of firearm and narcotics charges.
Investigators say evidence led them to arrest Jesus Humberto McGrew-Robles of Kaufman, Texas, in connection with the vehicle burglaries. McGrew-Robles was located in the early morning hours of Friday, April 3, 2020, driving the described suspect vehicle.
He was taken into custody following a traffic stop and transported to the Kaufman County Jail where he's been charged with unlawful possession of a firearm by felon, six counts of burglary of a motor vehicle, fraud use/possession of identifying information between 10 and 50 items, possession of a controlled substance in penalty group 1 between one and four grams, possession of a dangerous drug, possession of marijuana less than two ounces, possession of drug paraphernalia, debit or credit card abuse, and criminal mischief.
Police say most of the property stolen during the vehicle burglaries has been recovered and will soon be returned to the owners.
"The 6 counts of burglary of motor vehicles will be enhanced due to being committed during the State of Emergency declared by our Texas Governor," stated the department.
ORIGINAL [Apr. 2] — The Kaufman Police Department is investigating multiple vehicle burglaries that occurred overnight.
Police are asking resident to check their person home surveillance video footage for any possible information that may to aid in their investigation.
According to the department, the vehicle burglaries occurred on the city's southside.
"The Kaufman Police Department's Detectives are following up on some leads that were discovered and some that we have received," stated the department.
Anyone with information or available surveillance video is asked to contact the Kaufman Police Department's Criminal Investigation Division at (972) 932-3094.
Additionally, tipsters can remain anonymous and eligible for a cash reward up to $1,000 for tips leading to an arrest in the case that are submitted to the Kaufman County Crime Stoppers at (877) 847-7522 or www.kaufmancountycrimestoppers.org.