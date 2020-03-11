KAUFMAN, Texas — The Kaufman Police Department is seeking the public's assistance identifying a man in connection with a theft investigation.
According to the Kaufman Police Department, the man is sought in connection with a theft incident at Panda Express, located at 2000 South Washington Street, on Monday, March 9, 2020.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Kaufman Police Department Detective Sergeant Jason Stastny at (972) 932-3094 ext. 212.
Kaufman Crime Stoppers will pay up to $1,000.00 to anyone who anonymously provides information, through Crime Stoppers, that leads to the arrest of the suspect(s) who committed this crime. If you have information and would prefer to remain anonymous, please call or text 877-TIPS-KCC or send a tip via the Kaufman County Crime Stoppers website. www.kaufmancountycrimestoppers.org.