Forney, TX (75126)

Today

Partly cloudy early. Scattered thunderstorms developing in the afternoon. High 83F. Winds SSW at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 40%..

Tonight

Variable clouds with showers and scattered thunderstorms. Storms more numerous during the evening. Low 64F. SSW winds shifting to ESE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 60%.