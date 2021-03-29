TERRELL, Texas — Members of the U.S. Marshals North Texas Violent Fugitive Task Force arrested a man, wanted in connection with a fatal Dallas club shooting, at a Terrell gas station earlier today.
21-year-old Jonathanlacory Rogers was arrested this morning at the Shell gas station, located at 301 East Interstate Highway 20 in Terrell, while sitting in a parked vehicle.
Members of the U.S. Marshals North Texas Violent Fugitive Task Force, in partnership with the Dallas Police Department, had received intelligence Rogers would be traveling from Shreveport, Louisiana, to Texas.
On March 20, 2021, Rogers allegedly became involved in a verbal argument at Club Pryme in Dallas, Texas. Police say Rogers produced a firearm and began shooting inside the club.
21-year-old Daisy Navarrete was killed in the shooting and seven other victims, ranging in age from 18 to 46, were inured.
Rogers, according to the Dallas Police Department, has been charged with capital murder and seven counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.
“Through our collaborative efforts with our Task Force partners we continue to protect our community and reduce crime by bringing violent offenders to justice,” stated Acting United States Marshal Quintella Downs-Bradshaw, of the arrest.