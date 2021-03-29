Forney, TX (75126)

Today

Thunderstorms likely this evening. Then a chance of scattered thunderstorms overnight. Gusty winds and small hail are possible. Low 49F. SSE winds shifting to NNE at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 60%..

Tonight

Thunderstorms likely this evening. Then a chance of scattered thunderstorms overnight. Gusty winds and small hail are possible. Low 49F. SSE winds shifting to NNE at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 60%.