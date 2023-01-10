MABANK, Texas — Arturo Cantero Lagunas was sentenced to 50 years in the Texas Department of Criminal Justice in each of eight separate indictments for Aggravated Assault on a Public Servant on January 4, 2023. The State was represented by District Attorney Jenny Palmer and First Assistant District Attorney Daniel Cox.
Lagunas, 50, shot then-Kemp Police Sergeant Mitzi Storey while trying to avoid arrest.
Lagunas entered a guilty plea on November 8, 2022, and opted for the court to assess his punishment under the condition that he waive all appeals on his finding of guilt with a maximum possible sentence of 50 years in each of his eight cases.
"This is finally over," Officer Storey said Thursday. "I'm thankful to Judge Scott McKee, and District Attorneys Jenny Palmer and Danny Cox. I had no doubt that this court would come through for all involved in this case. I am extremely pleased with the verdict of this court."
On April 5, 2020, Mabank Police Department Officer Mickey Trahern and Sergeant Edward Doss were dispatched to the Cottage Row apartments in Mabank in response to a domestic disturbance. Upon arrival, the officers spoke with family members of Lagunas, who said he was hiding inside his apartment, was armed, and had earlier threatened to kill his wife. Mabank Police Chief Keith Bradshaw arrived on the scene and was joined by Kaufman County Sheriff's Deputies Roberto Dominguez and Christian Cortez and two officers from the Kemp Police Department. All eight officers entered the suspect's apartment. After it was discovered that Lagunus was hiding in the attic space, officers deployed pepper spray in an attempt to get Lagunas to surrender. Lagunas fired several shots into the apartment from the attic. One of these shots struck Sergeant Storey in the shoulder.
Officers returned fire and struck Lagunas in the arm. Sergeant Storey was rushed to the Gun Barrel City Emergency Room by Kemp Police Department Officer Brian Cook, where she was treated and released.
The Texas Department of Public Safety Special Response Team was deployed and able to safely arrest Lagunas after many hours. Lagunas had crawled from the attic space above his apartment to another apartment and was found hiding under a bed.
The Court heard testimony from 10 witnesses, including officers who were in the apartment, Texas Ranger Michael Adcock, and Texas Department of Public Safety Trooper Tyler Lewis.
Defense attorneys asked for leniency while the District Attorney's Office argued for the maximum sentence allowed under the terms of the plea, 50 years.
Judge Scott McKee sentenced Lagunas to the maximum.
"The law enforcement community is a family. The courtroom was packed with officers from Kaufman County Sheriff's Office, Van Zandt County Sheriff's Office, Texas Department of Public Safety, Kemp Police Department, Mabank Police Department, and Henderson County Sheriff's Office including Sheriff Botie Hillhouse," said District Attorney Jenny Palmer. "When one of their family is in need or hurt, they respond. But they also respond to protect our families as well and that's what they did that day. They responded to protect us all."