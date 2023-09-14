COMBINE, Texas — UPDATE — A man suspected of burglarizing a Combine business overnight and evading capture during a multi-agency search Thursday morning has been arrested after allegedly attempting to steal a 4-wheeler from a Kaufman County residence, according to police.
The crime spree came to an end just before 2 p.m., Thursday, September 14, 2023, after the Kaufman County Sheriff's Office responded to a report of a stolen 4-wheeler at a residence located on Farm-to-Market (FM) 148.
The suspect, identified by police as 34-year-old Russell P. Hardy, was confronted by the homeowner and fled the location on foot.
As deputies arrived, the man was taken into custody and transported to the Kaufman County Justice Center where he has been charged with burglary of a building, theft, resisting arrest, and outstanding warrants out of Dallas County.
"Thanks to all the collective efforts from all agencies involved to help apprehend this arrestee," read a statement from the Kaufman County Sheriff's Office.
The investigation remains ongoing and additional charges may be pending.
ORIGINAL — The Combine Police Department is searching for a man who fled a pedestrian traffic stop Thursday morning and say he is suspected in an overnight burglary.
Thursday morning, Combine Police Department Chief Martin Cassidy checked out with a pedestrian on a bike who was suspected of a burglary at Matlock's Country Corner store in Combine overnight.
As he checked out, the man fled southeast towards the Trinity River.
Multiple area agencies responded to assist with perimeter and search, including the Crandall Police Department, Kaufman County Sheriffs Office, Kaufman County Constables Pct 2, Kaufman County Constables Pct 1, Kaufman County Constables Pct 4, and the Kaufman County Fire Marshal's Office. The Kaufman County Sheriff's Office deployed its K9 and drone units.
Authorities were unable to locate the suspect and are asking area residents to remain vigilant and report any suspicious activity in the area.
Chief Cassidy says the suspect is described as a white male, late 20s to early 30s, approximately 5'6", thin build, and was last seen wearing a white t-shirt, jeans, and a ball cap that is possibly camo in color/design. He was seen also wearing a black backpack. Police do not believe him to be armed.
Crandall High School and Freshman Center were placed on hold and Martin, Wilson, and Raynes were placed on secure, according to the Crandall Independent School District. Additional police and district security were dispatched to each location. Those security measures have since been lifted.
Police are reviewing security and body cam footage for additional suspect descriptors.