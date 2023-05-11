FORNEY, Texas — Attorneys for 30-year-old Trevor McEuen, the man charged with murder in the fatal shooting of 35-year-old Aaron Martinez earlier this month, have filed an application seeking a reduction in his $2 million bond.
McEuen is being held at the Kaufman County Jail on the murder charge in connection with the May 1, 2023, slaying of Martinez on Neal Road in northwestern Kaufman County — where the two lived as neighbors.
In his application filed with Kaufman County on May 4, 2023, as obtained by inForney.com, McEuen's attorneys argue his "confinement and restraint is illegal because bond is excessive, oppressive and beyond the financial means of Defendant in violation of the Eighth and Fourteenth Amendments to the United States Constitution."
"Defendant respectfully requests this Court to conduct an evidentiary hearing and, after receiving evidence, to reduce the amount of bond to a reasonable amount in order that defendant will have an opportunity to obtain release from incarceration pending trial and to assist with the preparation of his defense pursuant to the Fifth, Sixth and Fourteenth Amendments..." continues the application.
A change.org seeking McEuen be held on no bond has garnered over 200,000 signatures.
Earlier today, Kaufman County's 422nd Court Judge Shelton Gibbs heard the application and set a hearing, to determine whether or not bond will be reduced, for May 24, 2023.
According to county records, the law office of Shackelford, Hawkins & Searcy, P.C. and the Law Offices of Rick Harrison have been hired to represent McEuen.