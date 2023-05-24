FORNEY, Texas — A Kaufman County judge has denied the bond reduction request for 30-year-old Trevor McEuen who has been charged with murder in the fatal shooting of his neighbor, 35-year-old Aaron Martinez, earlier this month.
During the hearing Wednesday morning before Kaufman County's 422nd Court Judge Shelton Gibbs, prosecutors presented new information to the court in arguing the denial to reduce McEuen's current $2 million bond — an amount his defense attorneys say is "excessive, oppressive, and beyond the financial means of Defendant..."
Prosecutors allege McEuen had planned an execution-style killing of Martinez and shot him in the back numerous times before shooting him in the head. Family members say Martinez was shot at least 17 times.
McEuen had also allegedly attached a device to catch his bullet casings when they were discharged from his firearm, according to prosecutors.
Given the nature of the offense, McEuen's murder charge may be upgraded to capital murder.
Gibbs ultimately denied McEuen's request to reduce bond.