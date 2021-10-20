FORNEY, Texas — A Mesquite man wanted in Forney for indecency with a child was captured during a search for a missing 15-year-old Henderson County girl, according to police.
Around 8:10 a.m., on Wednesday, October 20, 2021, the Henderson County Sheriff's Office received a 911 call from a mother reporting her 15-year-old daughter was missing — last seen in a silver 4-door Kia with a man matching the description of 22-year-old Wallace Chalmers of Mesquite, Texas.
Around 9:30 a.m., as the Henderson County Sheriff's Office was preparing a public alert, deputies located the vehicle, Chalmers, and the missing 15-year-old girl on County Road 4011, just inside the Kaufman County line.
Chalmers was wanted by Forney Police Department on a charge of indecency with a child, according to the Henderson County Sheriff's Office.
“This is one of those really good days,” stated Henderson County Sheriff Botie Hillhouse. “The Deputies and all of us in the Sheriff’s Office are grateful this incident was resolved quickly by our entire team.”
The Henderson County Sheriff's Office is continuing to investigate the case, according to Hillhouse.