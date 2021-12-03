MESQUITE, Texas — Mesquite Police Department Sergeant Richard Houston, of Forney, Texas, was tragically shot and killed today in the line of duty during a disturbance call in a grocery store parking lot.
At approximately 1:40 p.m., on Friday, December 3, 2021, the Mesquite Police Department was dispatched to a disturbance in the parking lot of Albertsons, located in the 1500 block of South Beltline Road in Mesquite, Texas.
"During the course of the investigation, an officer was shot and a male suspect was also shot," read a brief statement from Mesquite Police Department Lt. Brandon Ricketts.
Both Mesquite Police Department Sgt. Houston and the alleged suspect were transported to area hospitals in critical condition.
Friday evening, Mesquite Police Department Chief David Gill confirmed the officer was struck twice and later pronounced deceased at Baylor University Medical Center in Dallas.
The suspect remains in critical condition.
"This was a senseless act of violence that ripped a loving father and husband from his family," stated Gill. "He was a 21-year veteran of the Mesquite Police Department. He was a good man, a good friend, a good officer."
"Please keep his family and our family in your prayers," he said.
Houston leaves behind a family, including a wife and three children.
"Our hearts are with the family and loved ones of the Mesquite Police Department officer who passed away this evening," read a statement from Texas Governor Greg Abbott. "This tragedy is a solemn reminder of the risks our law enforcement officers take every day by putting their lives on the line to serve and protect our communities. Cecilia and I ask our fellow Texans to join us in praying for the officer's family and the Mesquite Police Department during this difficult time."
This is a developing story.