MESQUITE, Texas — The Mesquite Police Department is seeking information from the public in connection with a fatal shooting which appeared to have stemmed from an apparent road rage incident.
The homicide occurred on Sunday, December 18, 2022, between 3:15 a.m. and 3:45 a.m., according to the Mesquite Police Department.
"The incident is believed to involve road rage between three vehicles that were possibly traveling north on Buckner Blvd from US Hwy 175 prior to arriving at the offense location in the 5100 block of Samuell Blvd between Big Town Blvd and Buckner Blvd," stated the department.
27-year-old Francisco ‘Jaime’ Garcia-Torres of Farmers Branch, Texas, was killed as a result of the shooting.
Anyone with information about this offense or the vehicles involved is asked to contact Mesquite Police Department Detective M. Smith at 972-216-6291 or majorcrimes@cityofmesquite.com.