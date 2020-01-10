WILLS POINT, Texas — A multi-agency raid at a Wills Point home earlier today yielded one arrest and the seizure of approximately $500,000 in illicit prescription pills, firearms, ammunition, narcotics-related paraphernalia, and other illegal drugs, police announced.
Police say the residence was located across from a local pre-school/daycare facility.
At approximately 2:30 p.m., the Van Zandt County Sheriff's Office, Texas Department of Public Safety, Edgewood Police Department, Wills Point Police Department, Canton Police Department, and agents with the U.S. Postal Inspector Service executed a search warrant at a residence on South 4th Street in Wills Point.
Approximately 14,000 grams, 30 pounds, of illicit prescription drugs were seized, according to the Van Zandt County Sheriff's Office which estimates the haul's street value at $500,000.
One person was arrested during the raid and additional arrests are expected as the investigation continues, according to police. A juvenile child was also recovered from the residence and returned to their parent/guardian.
“This is another great example of how a collaborative investigation among local, state, and federal agencies can produce great results within our county," stated Van Zandt County Sheriff Dale Corbett.
The investigation remains ongoing and will be prosecuted jointly between the Van Zandt County District Attorney's Office and the U.S. Attorney's Office in the Eastern District of Texas.