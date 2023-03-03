FORNEY, Texas — No criminal charges will be filed against a now-former Forney Independent School District teacher who was accused of taping a student to his desk at Crosby Elementary in February.
The incident occurred on Friday, February 22, 2023, according to Forney ISD.
"...the Forney ISD Police Department was informed of an incident at Crosby Elementary school that involved allegations of a now former staff member allegedly taping a student to a chair and that the student was then struck by one or more of his classmates while unable to move," read an update from the district.
"On learning of these allegations, the District contacted the Forney ISD Police Department and the student’s parent," continued the statement. "The District also placed the teacher on administrative leave pending investigation."
The Forney Independent School District's investigation included interviews with multiple campus employees and a forensic interview with the victim at the Kaufman County Children's Advocacy Center.
Following their investigation, the department presented its evidence and findings from the investigation to the Kaufman County Criminal District Attorney's Office.
"It was determined that this incident does not meet the elements of the criminal offense of Unlawful Restraint, due to the finding that the student did not have considerable restriction of freedom of movement, as the student removed the masking tape," stated the district. "There will be no criminal charges filed in this matter."
A spokesperson from the district tells inForney.com a secondary investigation remains ongoing into the allegations of fellow students striking the victim while he was taped to the desk.
"Forney ISD sets high standards for our educators, both in classroom instruction and in the fostering of a positive and supportive learning environment for all of our students," concluded the district's statement. "The teacher’s conduct in this situation did not meet those standards, and the District has taken the necessary steps to address that failure and reinforce our expectations."