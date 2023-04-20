FORNEY, Texas — The Tuesday night baseball game between North Forney High School and Tyler Legacy was stopped after police responded to a shots fire/deadly conduct incident in a nearby neighborhood.
The game was in the fifth inning when the apparent gunshots were heard — some in attendance reporting up to eight shots.
Precinct 2 Constable Jason Johnson says deputies were in the area on another call when the gunshots rang out. Those deputies responded to the area of Chico Drive in less than one minute.
Johnson says it is believed shots were fired in the air from a backyard as responding deputies did not witness anyone fleeing the scene, suspicious vehicles or persons, and no apparent damage or reported injuries.
Forney Independent School District spokesperson Kristin Zastoupil says the decision was made, because the game was an outdoor event, to call a stoppage and evacuate the participants and attendees out of an abundance of caution.
The teams are scheduled to continue the game later today at North Forney High School, weather permitting, with another matchup scheduled for Friday in Tyler.
In a separate incident on Monday, Precinct 2 deputies responded to shots fired incident in a wooded area near the Windmill Farms neighborhood. Deputies, again, quickly responded and were able to detain a juvenile exiting the wooded area.
According to Johnson, the juvenile had taken their father's gun and discharged the firearm in the wooded area. Deputies recovered the firearm, arrested the juvenile, and charged the juvenile with unlawful carrying of a weapon and deadly conduct.