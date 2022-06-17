TERRELL, Texas — An off-duty uniformed Terrell police officer working security at a local bank thwarted a robbery attempt on Thursday, according to the department.
On the afternoon of June 16, 2022, the off-duty lieutenant with the Terrell Police Department was working security at a bank in the 2400 block of West Moore Avenue — in accordance with state law and departmental policy.
According to the Terrell Police Department, 20-year-old Dylan Cole LeBlue entered the bank, "dressed oddly" considering the 100-degree weather with a mask covering.
"He entered, made direct eye contact with the officer, seemed startled by his presence, and immediately exited the facility without contacting anyone," stated the department.
The officer recognized the suspicious behavior, investigated further outside, and located LeBlue outside. LeBlue had already changed clothes and was entering a vehicle in the neighboring parking lot.
The officer followed LeBlue and called for assistance from on-duty officers who conducted a lawful traffic stop of LeBlue's vehicle, according to the department.
LeBlue, according to police, offered a voluntary confession of his intent to rob the bank during the traffic stop. A consent to search the vehicle also presented evidence supporting a charge for robbery. Additionally, police located, during a search incident arrest, two notes inside his purse which demanded money and implied threats of force to rob the bank.
LeBlue was arrested and charged with felony robbery. The Dallas Division of the Federal Bureau of Investigations was notified of the arrest.
While in custody, LeBlue confessed a second time during a recorded interview with detectives.
"The supervisor was performing off-duty police security as a private contractor, for the banking establishment. Many Terrell Officers do so on a rotational schedule, here and in other businesses throughout the City of Terrell," according to Terrell Police Department Captain A.D. Sansom. "In accordance with Terrell Police Department policy, and state law, licensed peace officers are permitted to work these off-duty assignments and in full uniform."
"Terrell’s policy only allows this within city limits," states Sansom. "It is a common practice across the state and clearly an effective tool for business to have additional protection for employees and clients from situations just as this."