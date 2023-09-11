FORNEY, Texas — One person was arrested following a Mesquite Police Department pursuit through the Forney area and Kaufman County on Monday evening.
According to the Mesquite Police Department, in response to a request from inForney.com, police officers were dispatched to the area of 6622 Farm-to-Market (FM) 741 for an attempt to locate for a stolen vehicle.
The vehicle, according to preliminary investigation information, was located near the 7-Eleven and began to flee from responding officers, thus initiating a pursuit.
Police say the vehicle fled in both directions on Interstate Highway 20, in the areas of FM 1641, and into and out of a residential neighborhood at the intersection of FM 1641 and Helms Trail.
The suspect vehicle rammed a Mesquite Police Department vehicle, causing minor damage to the squad car, and continued to flee before bailing on foot in the area of FM 741 and IH 20. The suspect, who police have not publicly identified at this time, was arrested a short time later.
Despite the collision between the suspect vehicle and the Mesquite Police Department cruiser, police say there were no injuries as a result of the pursuit.
The suspect faces charges for unauthorized use of a motor vehicle, evading arrest or detention with a vehicle, and evading arrest or detention. Its unknown if additional charges will be filed in relation to the collision with the officer's vehicle or if the suspect had additional on-view or outstanding charges.
Eastbound IH20 experienced delays due to the large police presence, which has since cleared.