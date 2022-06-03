FORNEY, Texas — On Friday, June 3rd, 2022, at approximately 2:42 am, the Forney Police received a report of a possible Burglary of a Motor Vehicle in the 500 block of Olive Trail.
The caller believed someone was inside their vehicle after observing their Ring camera video. Officers were dispatched to the area.
Upon arrival to the area, officers observed three individuals inside a vehicle. All were wearing masks and fled on foot after seeing officers. Officers pursued the suspects in the Chestnut Meadows neighborhood. One suspect headed south towards FM 548 while the other two ran north. The Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS101) assisted in the search by helicopter. Deputies with the Kaufman County Sheriff’s Department also assisted as residents reporting seeing suspects in the area. The search for the suspects lasted several hours as officers set up perimeters and continued to follow reported sightings. K9 units were also deployed.
A vehicle was recovered showing to have been stolen out of Rowlett, TX along with firearms and other property believed to have been dropped by the suspects. A computer check on one of the firearms showed to have also been stolen out of Rowlett, TX.
At approximately 9:00 am, one of the suspects was located in McDonalds parking lot on FM 548. After a short pursuit by officers, Xaviere Lashawn Sanders, Jr. of Wylie, TX was taken into custody and transported to the Forney City Jail where he awaits arraignment and bond setting. This is an active investigation and further arrests are expected.
If anyone has any additional information about this or any other incident, please contact the Forney Police Department Criminal Investigations Division at 972-552-6297. You can also leave information anonymously at Kaufman County Crime Stoppers at 877-847-7522 or at http://kaufmancountycrimestoppers.