TERRELL, Texas — One person was arrested and another is awaiting warrant service in connection with a drug raid in Terrell on Wednesday.
The two, parents of four juvenile children, also face charges of abandoning or endangering a child with criminal negligence due to a large quantity of cocaine seized during the raid being easily accessible to the children, according to the Terrell Police Department.
During the early morning hours on Wednesday, February 23, 2022, members of the Terrell-Forney SWAT Team, Terrell Police Department Narcotics Investigators, and the Kaufman County Sheriff's Office K9 Unit executed a no-knock warrant at a residence on Quail Lane.
There, officers detained 25-year-old Angelica Andrade and a 51-year-old male, both of Terrell.
Four juveniles were located inside the residence, police say.
Upon searching the residence, investigators located 14 ounces of powder cocaine and items used to distribute cocaine, the Terrell Police Department announced.
The street value of the narcotics was estimated at $15,000, according to police.
"A large quantity of the cocaine was easily accessible to the children," stated the department.
Andrade was arrested and charged with manufacture or delivery of a controlled substance in penalty group 1 greater than or equal to 200 grams but less than 400 grams and four counts of abandoning or endangering a child with criminal negligence.
The father of the child, identified by police as 28-year-old Daniel Marquez, was not home at the time of the warrant service however, police say, warrants are being drafted for his arrest as well.