KAUFMAN, Texas — One person was critically injured and another dead of an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound in a shooting incident Sunday night.
At approximately 7:45 p.m., the Kaufman County Sheriff's Office and other emergency personnel responded to a reported shooting in the 5000 block of County Road 107.
There, law enforcement officials confirm to inForney.com a family member had arrived at the house to discover her mother critically injured and her father dead of an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound.
The female victim was airlifted to an area hospital with life-threatening critical injuries.
The male was transported to the Dallas County Medical Examiner's Office for an autopsy.
The investigation remains ongoing with the Kaufman County Sheriff's Office.