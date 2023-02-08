CRANDALL, Texas — One man was shot and another was assaulted with a firearm in Crandall on Wednesday night.
At approximately 7:04 p.m., on February 8, 2023, the Crandall Police Department responded to the 200 block of West Vanston Street in reference to a shooting call.
There, officers discovered one male victim was shot in the thigh and the other had been assaulted with a firearm.
"Officers began administering first aid to the two victims until EMS arrived on scene and took over," read a statement from the department. "Both victims were treated on scene and transported to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries."
"Witnesses on scene at the time of the offense advised two black males and one white male entered the home through the front door. Witnesses inside the home advised the three individuals immediately physically assaulted one victim with a firearm and then shot the second victim in the thigh."
The witnesses in the residence were able to flee through a back window of the residence and call 911.
Anyone with information is asked to contact the Kaufman County Crime Stoppers at 877-TIPSKCC (847-7522).