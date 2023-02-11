MESQUITE, Texas — The Mesquite Police Department is investigating a fatal shooting on Lawson Road after one motorcyclist was shot and killed and another was injured Saturday morning.
At approximately 10:30 a.m., on Saturday, February 11, 2023, the Mesquite Police Department responded to Lawson Road, just north of Interstate Highway 20, on reports of a shooting.
There, police discovered two victims, who were riding motorcycles, had been shot. One of the motorcyclist was transported to Baylor University Medical Center in Dallas, Texas, where they were pronounced deceased. The current condition on the second motorcyclist is unknown, as of last check before press Saturday evening.
A portion of Lawson Road has been closed while police investigate the shooting.
