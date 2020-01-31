TERRELL, Texas — An overnight execution of a narcotics search warrant has landed a wanted fugitive behind bars, according to the Terrell Police Department.
Members of the Forney-Terrell SWAT team and Terrell Police Department Narcotics Unit investigators executed the search warrant at a residence in the 300 block of James Street on Thursday, January 30, 2020.
"The primary suspect, Gerardo Padron, who has been a fugitive for over a year attempted to run from outside the home, but was detained," stated Terrell Police Department Captain A.D. Sansom.
During a search of the residence, police discovered marijuana, THC concentrates, powder cocaine, hydrocodone and Alprazolam pills, and what police described as evidence of distribution. $2,189, believed to be the proceeds of illegal drug transactions, was also seized.
24-year-old Gerardo Padron was arrested on eight outstanding warrants with various charges, including burglary of a habitation, evading arrest, and various narcotics charges.
As a result of the warrant execution, Padron faces additional on-view charges for manufacture or delivery of a controlled substance in penalty group 1 greater than or equal to one gram and less than four grams, manufacture or delivery of a controlled substance in penalty group 2 greater than or equal to four grams but less than 400 grams, and two counts of manufacture or delivery of a controlled substance in penalty group 3 between four ounces and five pounds.
Bond information was not available at the time of press.