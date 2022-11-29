KAUFMAN, Texas — The passenger of a fleeing vehicle allegedly opened fire on police officers during a high-speed, multi-city pursuit on Tuesday morning.
A Kaufman Police Department officer attempted a traffic stop on a black Ford Flex in the area of Houston Street and U.S. Highway 175, reportedly observed the vehicle run a red light at a high speed.
Early in the pursuit, as the vehicle fled on U.S. Highway 175, pursuing officers reported the passenger leaned out of the passenger window and fired on their patrol vehicles. An officer returned fire, struck the vehicle's tires and also reportedly struck the passenger on the leg.
Kaufman police confirm one of their patrol vehicles was struck at least three times by gunfire during the pursuit.
The pursuit continued along U.S. Highway 175, into Dallas County, along Interstate 635, Interstate Highway 20, and back in to Kaufman County at speeds often exceeding of 100 miles per hours.
The pursuit exited Interstate 20, traveled south on Farm-to-Market (FM) 429, and ended with the Ford Flex losing control at the intersection of State Highway (SH) 243 and crashing into a barbed-wire fence.
Both the driver and passenger immediately exited the vehicle with their hands raised and were taken into custody without further incident.
Law enforcement provided immediate medical attention to the passenger who was ultimately transported to an area hospital with what authorities described as a non-life threatening injury to the leg.
Police have not released the names of the two individuals who were arrested or preliminary charge information. Arraignment is expected tomorrow.
The Texas Rangers were called in to investigate the officer-involved shooting, as is standard procedure in such incidents.
The Kaufman Police Department was assisted by the Crandall Police Department, the Kaufman County Sheriff’s Office, the Kaufman County Constables Office Precinct #1, the Seagoville Police Department, and a helicopter with the Texas Department of Public Safety.
This is a developing story.