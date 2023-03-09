HENDERSON COUNTY, Texas — The Payne Springs Police Chief and one of her officers were arrested on drug and money laundering charges, officials confirmed on Thursday.
Payne Springs Chief of Police April Meadows and Officer Jonathan Hutchison were arrested Thursday morning after search warrants of their homes revealed controlled substances inside, according to law enforcement officials.
At approximately 11:15 a.m., on March 9, 2023, the Henderson County Sheriff's Office along with the Texas Department of Public Safety Troopers and Texas Rangers, Henderson County District Attorney’s Office, and Mabank Police Department executed search warrants in Henderson and Kaufman Counties.
"While searching the residence in Kaufman County Investigators located suspected methamphetamine along with other drug paraphernalia,"read a statement from the Henderson County Sheriff's Office. "While searching the residence in Henderson County Investigators located suspected methamphetamine, suspected steroids, and drug paraphernalia."
"Both subjects will be facing more charges due to items located at their residences," stated the sheriff's office.
Both Meadows and Hutchison have been charged with delivery of a controlled substance and money laundering and being held at the Henderson County jail on $1.5 million dollar bonds on each charge.
According to law enforcement officials, the Texas Rangers are jointly investigating the case and consider it an active and ongoing investigation, as of press time.