FORNEY, Texas — Today, the Kaufman County Sheriff's Office has released images of a person of interest and a vehicle being sought in a drive-by shooting in the Windmill Farms community.
The shooting occurred on Monday, May 18, 2020, around 6:45 p.m. in the 2100 block of Cedar Park Drive in the Windmill Farms community, which is located in the Forney area, just outside of the city limits in unincorporated Kaufman County.
Investigators worked to canvass surveillance video throughout the community and at a local business which led to today's release. Police are now asking for the public's assistance identifying the person of interest and the suspect vehicle being sought in the shooting.
What's more, investigators say video surveillance obtained during their canvass depicts a disturbing and alarming scene — numerous neighborhood children playing outside when a person in the suspect vehicle, described as a newer-model gray Dodge Charger with paper tags and black rims, opened fire at a residence on Cedar Park Drive.
Although there were no injuries reported in the shooting, police say one bullet struck a residence, went through the back door, and narrowly missed the homeowner. Another bullet went through the fence of a nearby residence where a family had gathered in the backyard.
"This reckless disregard for the safety of our community will not be tolerated," stated the sheriff's office. "It is incumbent of anyone living in this community with information to come forward – neighbors should look out for one another."
"Our citizens should feel safe to enjoy the outdoors, neighbors and community," continued the statement. "Parents should not worry about their child being struck by a stray bullet."
911 callers reported two black males inside the suspect vehicle. The passenger was described as wearing a blue mask, white tank top, and had short black hair.
The person of interest, pictured above, is described as a young black male and was seen wearing a blue shirt, red shorts, also wearing a blue mask, and was seen driving a gray or silver Dodge Charger prior to the shooting.
"There are no charges on this person; investigators want to identify this person," read a statement from the Kaufman County Sheriff's Office.
"We need your help; together we can put an end to these violent acts. If you see something – say something," stated the department.
Anyone with information is encouraged to contact the Kaufman County Sheriff’s Office 469-376-4500.
Should you wish to remain anonymous you may submit a tip to Kaufman County Crime Stoppers at www.kaufmancountycrimestoppers.org or by calling (877) 847-7522.