FORNEY, Texas — Police say a man shot his brother overnight and pointed the gun to the head of his brother's girlfriend and her infant child.
The alleged suspect, identified by police as 21-year-old Shawn Garland, is now being held at the Kaufman County Jail on three counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.
Around 1:20 a.m., on Tuesday, July 28, 2020, the Kaufman County Sheriff's Office was dispatched to the 3000 block of Granite Rock in the Windmill Farms Community just northeast of Forney.
There, police say Garland allegedly shot his brother in the hand during an argument.
"It was reported to deputies during the argument between the brothers; the suspect retrieved a gun and discharged it in the residence several times before striking the victim in the hand," read a statement from the Kaufman County Sheriff's Office.
"The victim’s girlfriend and 12 month old child were present during the altercation," continued the statement. "After the victim was shot, the girlfriend fled with the child to another room. It is reported the suspect pursued them and pointed a gun to the head of both the girlfriend and child before fleeing the residence; neither were injured in the assault."
Garland fled the scene on foot — prompting a search of the area. With assistance of the Forney Police Department, Garland was taken into custody without further incident. He was booked into the Kaufman County Jail and is awaiting arraignment on the three charges for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.
The injured brother was transported to Baylor Hospital in Dallas, Texas, with non-life threatening injuries and has since been treated and released.
Anyone with information on the shooting is asked to contact the Kaufman County Sheriff's Office at (469) 376-4500 or, if you wish to remain anonymous, contact the Kaufman County Crime Stoppers at (877) 847-7522 or www.kaufmancountycrimestoppers.org.