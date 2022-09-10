FORNEY, Texas — A man fleeing in a Camaro SS was no match for a drug-seized, police-equipped Dodge Charger Scat Pack on Thursday afternoon.
Just after 2 p.m., on Thursday, September 8, 2022, a lieutenant with the Precinct 2 Constable's Office observed a red Chevrolet Camaro SS doing donuts in the open median in front of the Gateway Apartments.
The lieutenant attempted a traffic stop but the driver evaded, fled on Gateway Boulevard to Reeder, then westbound on U.S. Highway 80.
"Several deputies engaged in the pursuit including one that was driving a fully marked drug seized Scat Pack," stated Pct. 2 Constable Jason Johnson. "Needless to say he did not last long once the Pct#2 Scat Pack assisted in the pursuit."
The driver of the vehicle, identified as 18-year-old Yohan Soto, crashed near the Rio Lerma restaurant on the U.S. Highway 80 service road.
Johnson says a gun and drugs were seized after his deputies conducted a felony traffic stop of the vehicle and its occupants.
Soto was charged with unlawful carrying of a weapon, possession of marijuana less than two ounces, money laundering between $2,500 and $30,000, and evading arrest or detention with a vehicle. He has since posted nearly $60,000 in bonds and been released from the Kaufman County Jail.