FORNEY, Texas — A Friday pursuit of a Van Zandt County shooting suspect who allegedly abducted a child has ended in Forney with a reported self-inflicted gunshot wound.
According to early reports from law enforcement, the suspect allegedly shot a woman in the Edgewood area of Van Zandt County and abducted a child. Police located the man driving a silver BMW in the Wills Point area and attempted to stop the vehicle.
The man fled westbound on Interstate 20 at speeds reported between 100 and 120 miles per hour.
The Texas Department of Public Safety, including their helicopter unit DPS 101 based out of Mesquite, Texas, joined the pursuit. As the chase entered Kaufman County, the Kaufman County Sheriff's Office, Terrell Police Department, Forney Police Department, and Constable's Offices began staging near the highway to intercept the pursuit. The Sunnyvale Police Department was also advised in Dallas County and prepared spike strips at Collins Road.
The pursuit however came to an end near Gateway Boulevard in Forney, Texas, when pursuing officers reported the BMW lost a tire at approximately 120 miles per hour.
The vehicle pulled to the shoulder of the highway and, after responding officers conducted a felony traffic stop, police observed the man had blood on his head and called for an ambulance for a reported self-inflicted gunshot wound.
Officers on scene also advised the child in the vehicle was unharmed. Child Protective Services and an additional ambulance were called to the scene to tend to the child.
The man was transported to Baylor University Medical Center in Dallas, Texas, with police escort. His current condition is unknown.
The condition of the victim in the original reported shooting in the Edgewood area was not made available by law enforcement as of press.
Westbound U.S. Highway 80 was initially closed while police investigated and processed the scene. It has since been reopened. As of 4:06 p.m., the right lane remains closed.
This is a developing story.