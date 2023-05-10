FORNEY, Texas — Kaufman County Precinct 2 Constable Jason Johnson says a rash in fights involving juveniles has prompted his office to take a "Zero Tolerance" stance on juvenile-related offenses in their patrol areas.
Johnson cited a recent fight involving kids walking home from Brown Middle School in which an adult defending someone else's child and a uniformed deputy were surrounded and attacked.
"One of the aggressors in this particular incident was arrested and charged with assault, assault on a peace officer, resisting, and interfering," stated Johnson. "We are not playing games, and will deal with any and all involved. Parents, please get your kids in line."
"We will be out in force, and if we see your child or teenager committing any of these violations, they will be issued a citation," stated Johnson in a social media post to area residents. "Any juvenile offenses committed that are categorized as above a Class C ticket will result in an arrest. We will be taking people to jail if necessary"
"I sincerely hope everyone understands the severity of these situations which have gotten WAY out of control and thank you for your cooperation," he stated.
See below for Johnson's complete statement:
Forney Residents,
Effective immediately, we will have a ZERO TOLERANCE from this point on when dealing with juvenile offenses. We have had to deal with far too many fights from kids walking home from Brown Middle School recently. Specifically one in which a parent was attacked defending someone else's child, and where a deputy was surrounded while defending that parent.
ENOUGH IS ENOUGH in regard to juveniles who take it upon themselves to cause mischief, assault others, and attack uniform police officers.
With that said the following will be implemented in our patrol areas immediately.
- NO MORE WALKING IN THE STREETS OR CROSSING DIAGONALLY ACROSS THE STREET, USE THE CROSS WALK ONLY
- NO MORE FIGHTING, PLAY FIGHTING, OR SLAPPING EACH OTHER,
- NO MORE LITTERING, SMOKING, USING VAPES, OR POSSESSION OF TOBACCO PRODUCTS OF ANY KIND; YOU WILL BE CITED, IF NOT ARRESTED
- IF YOU ARE RECORDING, TAKING PICTURES, AND INCITING GROUPS TO FIGHT, YOU WILL BE CITED
This will be the only warning given.
WE WILL BE OUT IN FORCE, and if we see your child or teenager committing any of these violations, they will be issued a citation. Any juvenile offenses committed that are categorized as above a Class C ticket will result in an arrest. We will be taking people to jail if necessary. I sincerely hope everyone understands the severity of these situations which have gotten WAY out of control and thank you for your cooperation.
Respectfully,
Constable Jason Johnson