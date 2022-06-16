ROCKWALL, Texas — Following a months-long investigation, the Rockwall Police Department has arrested 49-year-old Russel Hyland, of Rockwall, Texas, on charges for possessing child pornography.
At approximately 10 a.m., on June 16, 2022, the Rockwall Police Department executed a search warrant at Hyland's residence in the 3800 block of Pinebluff Lane.
According to the department, the warrant was the result of a months-long investigation stemming from a tip the department received from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children regarding possible child pornography.
Investigators seized multiple electronic devices during a search of the residence which will undergo further examination by electronic forensic investigators.
Following the execution of the search warrant, police arrested Hyland and charged him with one count of possession of child pornography. Hyland was booked into the Rockwall County Jail where he is being held on a $25,000 bond.
The case remains under investigation by the Rockwall Police Department Criminal Investigation Division, according to the department.