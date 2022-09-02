ROCKWALL, Texas — In an exchange of gunfire Thursday night, Rockwall Police Department officers fatally shot an alleged kidnapping suspect.
The incident began around 6:50 p.m., on September 1, 2022, after the Rockwall Police Department was requested by the Fort Worth Police Department to conduct a welfare check in the 300 block of Summerhill Drive in Rockwall, Texas. A short time after receiving this request, Rockwall officers were notified by the Fort Worth Police Department the subject of the welfare check may have been involved in a kidnapping.
At approximately 7:30 p.m., the Dallas Police Department additionally contacted the Rockwall Police Department and notified the agency of a stabbing that occurred in their city in which two children were allegedly kidnapped from that scene.
The suspect in the Dallas alert was identified as the same potential suspect in the alleged kidnapping in Fort Worth.
"Rockwall Police Officers located and attempted to contact the suspect outside of a residence at approximately 8:20 p.m. and during the contact, the suspect exchanged gunfire with the officers," read a statement from the department. "The suspect was stuck by gunfire and transported to an area hospital where he died from his injuries."
No officers were injured in the exchange of gunfire, according to the Rockwall Police Department.
"The children who were reportedly taken from the scene in Dallas were found safe at a residence in a neighboring jurisdiction."
The deceased suspect was identified by police as 31-year-old Jonathan May.
The Texas Rangers are investigating the officer-involved shooting.